Padres’ NLDS Game 2 win over Dodgers turns ugly as fans throw objects at San Diego players

The San Diego Padres won Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 10-2, on Sunday as the matchup was marred by fans throwing objects onto the field.

The game was delayed briefly in the bottom of the seventh after a fan threw a baseball toward left fielder Jurickson Profar’s direction. Then, more objects were thrown toward right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Umpires put the game on hold while the Dodgers’ public address announcer implored fans not to throw objects on to the field. Padres manager Mike Shildt had an impromptu team huddle on the field as security got the situation under control.

“He wanted to make sure his players were safe,” FOX Sports Ken Rosenthal said on the broadcast of Shildt’s concerns amid the chaotic situation. “People were throwing debris at his players and he was concerned that they were in danger.”

As the game churned on, Tatis was seen still jawing at fans while in the Padres dugout.

It turned out to be a longer night for the Dodgers than they had hoped.

Tatis started the game with a solo home run off of Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty in the first inning. In the bottom of the inning, Profar robbed Mookie Betts of a home run and started a back and forth with fans sitting near the short left field fence at Dodger Stadium.

Flaherty later drilled Tatis with a pitch and ignited a war of words with Manny Machado during the game. It may have electrified the crowd as the game continued.

But where it mattered, on the scoreboard, that’s where San Diego had the advantage. The Padres won the game and tied the series.

The Padres scored three runs in the eighth and ninth innings respectively. Jackson Merrill broke the game open with a two-run homer in the eighth. Tatis added another home run in the top of the ninth.

Both Tatis and Merrill had three hits and three RBI. Padres starter Yu Darvish gave San Diego seven solid innings, allowing one run on three hits and struck out three.

The series goes back to San Diego on Tuesday night.

