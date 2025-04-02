Padres sign star outfielder Jackson Merrill to 9-year contract extension

The San Diego Padres signed star outfielder Jackson Merrill to a nine-year contract extension Wednesday reportedly worth $135 million.

Merrill, 21, last year finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year race and ninth in the NL MVP race and was named to the NL All-Star team.

Merrill’s nine-year contract runs from 2026-2034. He gets salaries of $1 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $8 million in 2028, $10 million in 2029 and $20 million annually from 2030-34, according to The Associated Press.

San Diego has a $21 million option for 2034 that will become a player option at the same salary if he finishes among the top five in MVP voting in any season from 2026-34, the AP reported.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 World Series.

In addition to the salary, Merrill will get a hotel suite on team road trips.

Last season, Merrill played in 156 games and hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases while playing strong defense in center field. In seven postseason games, Merrill hit .250 with one home run and five RBIs.

Merrill began his 2025 campaign swinging a hot bat and has hit .400 with one home run and six RBIs, helping to power the Padres to a 6-0 start.

With the contract extension for Merrill, the Padres have their center fielder and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. signed through 2034.

The Padres will look to continue their strong start when they go for a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

