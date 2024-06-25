Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of Tommy Paul, draws ire from fans after tennis star’s tournament win

American Tommy Paul picked up the third singles title of his career over the weekend when he defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-1, 7-6 (8) at Queen’s Club weeks before Wimbledon.

Paul became the first American to win the tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010. Other American champions include John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

“Going through the hallways here in the locker room and the names on the wall, it’s unbelievable,” Paul said. “It was my goal always to put my name next to them.”

Paige Lorenze, Paul’s girlfriend, caught the eye of social media as the tennis star celebrated his victory. Fans appeared to be put off by how Lorenze had her hand around her boyfriend’s neck as they posed for photos on the grass court.

Lorenze and Paul started dating in 2022. She is a social media influencer who started the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy. She has also been linked to Morgan Wallen, Armie Hammer and Tyler Cameron in the dating world.

With the win on Sunday, Paul is the top American tennis player over Taylor Fritz. Paul has two ATP wins this year, including the one at Queen’s Club. He won the Dallas Open back in February. His first win came in 2021 at the Stockholm Open.

The Wimbledon Championships are set to run from July 1 to July 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

