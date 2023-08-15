Paige Spiranac calls on PGA Tour to allow golfers to wear shorts: ‘The rule needs to change right now’

The St. Jude Championship was a hot event over the weekend. As temperatures rose at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, golfers had to find ways to cool themselves down.

Tournament winner Lucas Glover, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy were among those who were really feeling the heat. Glover said at one point he did not “get this wet in the shower” on Saturday morning, while Spieth lamented having to wear pants while playing on the course.

Harris English’s caddie, Eric Larson, received medical attention as he was treated for heat stroke, according to Golf Monthly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac suggested the PGA Tour take a page out of LIV Golf’s book and let the competitors wear shorts – especially in the heat.

“The men on the PGA Tour should absolutely be able to wear shorts, and the rule needs to change right now,” Spiranac said Monday in a vided posted on X. “Lucas Glover won for the second week in a row in a hot and humid Memphis. He also won for the worst documented case of swamp a– that we have ever seen.

“The guys were absolutely dying. They were sticking their hands in the ice coolers to bring their body temperature down. It is 2023, get it together, give the guys an option to wear shorts.”

JORDAN SPIETH SPLITS SANDWICH WITH FAN IN BIZARRE MOMENT DURING ST JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Spiranac pushed back on those who were against PGA Tour players wearing shorts based on “tradition.”

“You’re saying that in the air conditioning, on your nice, cool couch drinking an ice-cold beer. Of course, you don’t mind, “she said. “But these guys are athletes playing in extreme conditions – let them wear shorts.”

Spieth said Saturday he probably would have worn shorts if given the option, but it may not have helped much.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My shirt made me weigh five more pounds,” he said, via Golf Monthly. “If they gave us the option, I would have worn shorts, but I don’t think it would have made that much of a difference. You’d have just seen the sweat dripping down my legs instead of having dark pants on.”