Paige Spiranac defends Charlie Woods after Tiger’s son misses out on PGA Tour event

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Paige Spiranac, one of the biggest golf influencers in the sport, came to the defense of Charlie Woods on Thursday after the 15-year-old missed out on qualifying for a PGA Tour event.

Tiger Woods’ son participated in a pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. He shot an 86 and finished 110th among 112 competitors at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While expectations are high for the son of one of the greatest golfers to ever play the sport, Spiranac encouraged fans of the sport to tamp down on trying to build up Charlie Woods and just let him play his game.

“How about we let Charlie Woods develop his game without constant media coverage,” she wrote in a post on X. “Golf is mentally challenging enough without all the added eyeballs on him and pressure.”

Charlie Woods has participated with his father in two-some events like the PNC Championship, but trying to qualify for a PGA Tour event is an entirely different beast, especially for a kid of high school age.

RORY MCILROY’S FORMER AGENT SUGGESTS THERE’S A ‘POSSIBILITY’ GOLFER JOINS LIV: ‘IT’S TYPICAL RORY’

He played with Olin Browne Jr., who qualified for the U.S. Open last summer in Los Angeles. Browne, the son of a three-time PGA Tour winner, shot a 72.

Woods has a lot to live up to and being in the social media age probably does not help a bit either. His father was 16 and had won the first of three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles when he received a sponsor exemption to play his first PGA Tour event – the Nissan Open at Riviera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luckily for Charlie Woods, he has the best coach in the world behind him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.