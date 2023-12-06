Paige Spiranac dragged into odd social media spat with Scott Baio: ‘What a world’

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac drew the ire of “Happy Days” actor Scott Baio – at least for the moment – on Tuesday in one of the oddest social media dustups of the year.

Baio responded on X to a video of a woman wearing risqué clothing, The video identified the woman as Spiranac and the actor was upset over it before he realized it wasn’t the golf influencer. He later deleted the post.

“Add Scott Baio to the list of people I never thought I would have beef with. What a world,” Spiranac wrote in response to the actor’s since-deleted comment.

Baio cleared things up and responded to Spiranac.

“My apologies. Someone posted a video saying it was you and attempted to drag my minor daughter (a junior golfer) and I defended myself,” he wrote. “I apologize as I don’t know you or the other woman from the video. I have no problem admitting when I am wrong.”

Spiranac then offered to give Baio’s daughter advice on her golf career.

“I appreciate your apology. I understand how protective you must feel of your daughter,” she wrote. “I played junior golf at a high level, in college and as well pro for a little. If your daughter ever needs any golf advice let me know! I learned a lot through out my golf career especially during the recruiting process for college. Always happy to help!”

Baio thanked Spiranac for understanding.

The actor routinely posts photos of his daughter, Bailey, teeing off on the golf course. She is nationally ranked in the Global Junior Golf rankings.