Paige Spiranac gives advice on the ‘fastest and quickest way to get better at golf’

Paige Spiranac has built up one of the most popular brands across all of golf, with nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.5 million on TikTok.

On Tuesday, Spiranac offered some crucial golf tips to anyone who is struggling out on the course.

“It honestly does not matter what your handicap is. The fastest and quickest way to get better at golf is to work on your short game,” she said in a video posted on X. “You need to be absolutely dialed 100 yards and in. Work on your chipping, work on your wedge game, work on your sand shots and especially on your putting.

“Most people don’t realize how long pros actually work on their short game. I’m talking hours and hours and hours dedicated, and I know we can’t do that. We don’t have the time or the patience honestly. But dedicating at least 25 minutes in your practice schedule to short game will be life-changing.”

Spiranac also weighed in on why having a solid short game is good for the long haul.

“And another benefit to having a good short game is it takes the pressure off of your full swing. And once you take the pressure off of your full swing, and because golf is so mental, you’re gonna free yourself up and hit more fairways and more greens.

“So, practicing your short game fixes everything.”

Spiranac was a star golfer at San Diego State back in her collegiate years.

She first attended Arizona State during the 2011-12 season but transferred to San Diego State for her sophomore year. With the Aztecs, she earned a First-Team All-Mountain West selection and finished in the top 10 at the Mountain West Championship in 2014.

In her senior season in 2014-15, she helped San Diego State to a Mountain West Championship.

