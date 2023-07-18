Paige Spiranac issues warning to golf fans as final major of season nears

Paige Spiranac issued a warning to golf fans ahead of the last major of the season – The Open Championship – which is set to tee off on Thursday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course.

Spiranac posted a video on Monday reminding anyone who planned to tune in and talk about the coverage that it’s not actually called the British Open.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Major season in golf is sadly coming to an end with The Open this week and your yearly reminder to say ‘The Open’ and not ‘The British Open’ or else you’ll make a golf purist’s mind explode,” Spiranac said before delving into a little preview of the tournament.

Cameron Smith is the defending champion heading into The Open. He shot a final-round 64 to edge Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy for the championship. A month later he would officially join LIV Golf and compete on the back half of the Saudi-backed league’s inaugural season.

CHARLES BARKLEY TAKES AIM AT ‘REDNECKS’ AND ‘A–HOLES’ IN EXPLICIT BUD LIGHT SPEECH AT BAR

Smith on Monday had to return the Claret Jug to organizers before the start of the tournament.

“I was actually holding back some tears. A bit of a moment, I guess, that crept up on me,” he said. “It wasn’t hard to hand it back. I wasn’t like, ‘Not letting it go.’ But it was a moment that I guess you don’t think about, and then all of a sudden it’s there. And you want it back.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith has performed well this year. He had top-10 finishes in two of the three majors so far this season. He was fourth at the U.S. Open and tied for ninth at the PGA Championship. He also has one win on the LIV Golf season this year – at London.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.