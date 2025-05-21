Paige Spiranac names this celebrity as ‘slowest golfer’ she’s played with

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has built up a massive audience with millions of followers across several social media platforms, and it has afforded her an opportunity to do some amazing things.

Some of those things include hitting the course with the biggest names in Hollywood.

Spiranac said on the “Vanity Index Podcast” on Tuesday that the most famous celebrities she played golf with were Mark Wahlberg and Justin Timberlake.

She said she was in a foursome with the two actors and legend Gary Player. She then revealed who was the “slowest” golfer she has ever played with.

“At Genesis, they did a celebrity Ryder Cup. My partner was Nick Jonas and we played against … Chris Pratt. He was very slow,” Spiranac said. “Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow.

“We were like four holes behind on a nine-hole little thing. And they were like, ‘You need to speed it up.’ He had all these people around him, and he’d tell like these amazing stories. And we were like, ‘Hit the golf ball.’”

Pratt has been known to play in some pro-ams.

In June 2024, Pratt participated in the Workday Golden Cub Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield in Ohio. He played with Peyton Manning and PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy.

He also played golf before his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.