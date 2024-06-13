Paige Spiranac offers to replace Joey Chestnut in Hot Dog Eating Contest, shares ‘video proof’ of skills

If ESPN wants to gain back the viewers it will be missing due to Joey Chestnut’s absence at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, they can get them all back with a quick call.

The 16-time champion is currently barred from the competition after inking a deal with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan’s, which has long sponsored the Fourth of July spectacle.

Of course, it’s impossible to replace the GOAT, whose 76 dogs and buns from the 2021 contest remain a world record.

But Paige Spiranac is up for the challenge.

“I’m available to fill in,” the influencer said on X, formerly Twitter.

She then wrote that her “record is 6.5 hotdogs in 10 minutes.” Funny enough, someone replied, “We’d all watch.” That response, at the time of publishing, was at over 150 likes.

Ask and you shall receive.

Spiranac posted earlier Wednesday the “video proof” of her all-time record.

Spiranac is a former golf pro who analyzes the game on social media; she even gave her U.S. Open picks in a low-cut shirt, much to the delight of many fans.

Chestnut said Tuesday he learned he was “banned” from this year’s event on social media.

“I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im [sic] banned from the Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut wrote. “I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title.

“To set the record straight, I do not have a contract with MLE or Nathans and they are looking to change the rules from past years as it relates to other partners I can work with. This is apparently the basis on which I’m being banned, and it doesn’t impact the July 4th event.

“Sadly, this is the decision Nathan’s and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY!”

Impossible Foods later released a statement.

“We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses. It’s OK to experiment with a new dog. Meat eaters shouldn’t have to be exclusive to just one wiener,” the company said.

Although Chestnut is best known for his performance with the wieners, his website says that he travels “200 days” out of the year competing. Thus, he has numerous other records.

Just a few of those include his 32 Bic Macs in 38 minutes, 44 Raising Cane’s chicken fingers in five minutes and 61.5 four-ounce pork roll sandwiches in 10 minutes.

Chestnut famously took down a protester at the 2022 event via chokehold, which didn’t faze him one bit. He still downed 63 dogs and buns.

The 40-year-old, widely regarded as the GOAT in his sport, has won the contest every year but one since 2007. He was upset by Matt Stonie in the 2015 competition but has since rattled off eight straight victories in the contest.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.