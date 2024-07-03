Paige Spiranac reveals she’s taking part in Fourth of July tradition: ‘I’m really doing it’

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is taking her own shot at the hot dog eating competition this week.

Spiranac, who has millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, revealed her plans on X on Tuesday as Americans get ready to watch grown men eat a lot of hot dogs on Coney Island in New York and cook some up on the grills themselves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m doing it. I’m really doing it,” she wrote. “Attempting to see how many hotdogs I can eat in 10 minutes again this year. What’s your guess?”

Spiranac put her name in the running to fill in for Joey Chestnut, who was forced out of Major League Eating’s premier contest this Fourth of July holiday because of his sponsorship with Impossible Foods.

She then posted a video she found of herself eating six hot dogs in 10 minutes.

JOEY CHESTNUT TO COMPETE IN A JULY 4TH HOT DOG EATING CONTEST AFTER ALL

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eat Contest will go on despite Chestnut’s absence.

Miki Sudo, Mayoi Ebihara, Michelle Lesco, Larell Marie Mele, Katie Prettyman, Mary Bowers, Cherish Brown, Jocelyn Young, Julie Goldberg, Tandra Childress, Ellen Straub, Crystal Ocampo, Elizabeth Salgado and Rubianne Garcia are competing on the women’s side.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Geoffrey Esper, Nicholas Wehry, James Webb, Gideon Oji, Patrick Bertoletti, Max Stanford, Darrien Thomas, Ricardo Corbucci, Radim Dvořáček, King Yamamoto, George Chiger, Derek Hendrickson, Sean Yeager and William Clude Lyon IV are competing on the men’s side.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.