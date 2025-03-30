Paige Spiranac talks ‘sexual favors’ rumors at start of golf career

Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest influencers in sports on social media, building a following of more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok.

As Spiranac grew in popularity from playing collegiate golf to taking a different route in the sports industry, she faced some vile rumors about how she was able to get ahead.

She revealed on an episode of the “Quiet Please!” podcast earlier this month that she just “wanted to be liked” when she made an appearance at a 2015 golf tournament in Dubai.

“There were constant comments like ‘I did sexual favors to get this invite,’ and I was listening to it – and they would say [it] within earshots of me,” Spiranac revealed. “It was tough.”

Spiranac added that her popularity was a result of “going viral” but she wasn’t prepared for everything that came with it.

“I ended up going viral and this was back when people weren’t going viral all the time and I didn’t know how to handle it and my whole life got flipped upside down. I went from having 500 followers to 100,000 followers,” Spiranac said, via People magazine. “I show up and was doing hours of press, which I wasn’t prepared for.

“I had no training to do this. And I would say there were a couple of girls who were really supportive and who were nice, but the majority [of them], it was brutal. I would go on the range and girls would just scatter. No one wanted to hit next to me.”

Spiranac has been open about how she deals with struggles on and off the golf course, as well as trying to get on the LPGA Tour in the past.