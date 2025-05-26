Panthers’ Brad Marchand leans into dessert drama as Florida looks to advance to Stanley Cup Final

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand created a stir during the team’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Marchand was spotted in the locker room during the intermission after the second period in Game 3 eating some kind of treat from a spoon. It kick-started an ice cream conundrum around the defending Stanley Cup champions before what could be the deciding game on Monday.

The former Boston Bruins star was asked after the Panthers’ 6-2 win whether he was actually eating a Blizzard from Dairy Queen. The Panthers previously turned heads after they visited a Dairy Queen in North Carolina as they stayed near one while they visited Raleigh for Games 1 and 2.

“No chance you were fueling with a Blizzard there, were you?” Sportsnet reporter Kyle Bukauskas asked Marchand.

“Yeah, that’s a little chocolate chip cookie dough Blizzard right there,” Marchand responded.

Florida head coach Paul Maurice appeared to cast doubt on Marchand’s claim.

“There are cameras everywhere, man. We can’t get away with anything anymore,” Maurice said. “But that would be a good story.”

Marchand did praise the eatery for his dessert choices.

“You can’t beat it. It’s the best dessert in the world,” Marchand said. “So, I better get a lifetime free supply of Dairy Queen now. Thank you, fellas.”

Whether it was a Dairy Queen Blizzard or not, the Panthers have clicked well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and have reminded the NHL why they are the defending champs.

Florida has outscored Carolina 16-4 in the series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.