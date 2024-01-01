Panthers’ Bryce Young slams tablet on sideline as frustrations boil over in team’s 14th loss

The Carolina Panthers‘ season is officially the league’s worst as their 2-14 record after a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

And the frustrations of yet another brutal loss seemed to get to rookie quarterback Bryce Young, this year’s first overall selection by the Panthers.

Young hasn’t shown many emotions despite all the losing for Carolina, but he did so on the sideline while looking at a play on the team’s previous drive.

The sideline reporter for the CBS broadcast explained that Young was screaming a couple of times after another drive stalled in the second quarter before sitting on the bench.

As a coach was trying to talk to Young, the quarterback was watching a play on a Microsoft tablet and clearly didn’t like what he saw, slamming it to the ground before screaming yet again.

However, just like he has all season, Young took accountability. Video of him on the sideline showed him walking down toward his teammates and patting his chest, indicating that it was on him what happened on the previous drive.

Unfortunately for him and the Panthers, though, Young couldn’t orchestrate any scoring drives in another disappointing loss.

Young finished 19 of 32 for 112 yards with no touchdowns and one interception thrown. As a team, the Panthers were only able to muster 124 total yards on the day.

And Young wasn’t the only person involved with the Panthers that saw frustrations boil over. Owner David Tepper was caught on video tossing a drink on a Jaguars fan from his suite during the loss.

The only positive about this Week 17 matchup was that it marked the second-to-last game for the Panthers in a season they will wish to forget quickly when it comes to an end next week.