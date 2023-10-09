Panthers’ Chandler Zavala hospitalized after suffering scary neck injury vs Lions

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala was taken off the field on a backboard and rushed to the hospital after he suffered a significant injury Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Zavala went down after engaging with a defender on a seemingly innocuous play. He was on the ground for several minutes as medical personnel came out to check on him.

Benches from both sidelines emptied onto the field as Zavala was being looked at.

A cart and a backboard came out for Zavala. The 6-foot-3-inch, 322-pound lineman was placed on the back of the cart. And as he was being driven off of the field, he gave a thumbs-up to the crowd.

FOX’s sideline reporter Pam Oliver said Zavala was taken to the hospital to be further evaluated. Oliver said he was dealing with a neck injury.

The Panthers selected Zavala in the fourth round of the draft this past spring. He played for Fairmont State and North Carolina State in college before he turned pro.

Zavala was listed as the starting guard coming into the game. The team has Calvin Throckmorton and Nah Jensen listed as backups on their depth chart. Cade Mays replaced him.

Carolina came into the game seeking its first win of the season. The Panthers are 0-4.