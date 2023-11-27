Panthers fire coach Frank Reich after 11 games

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday following the team’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Reich was in the middle of his first season with the Panthers. He had just taken over play-calling duties two weeks ago, but the Panthers failed to score more than 10 points. The team has not scored more than 20 points since Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10.

“I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well,” team owner David Tepper said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior Assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to Offensive Coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play calling duties.”

It is the second consecutive season Reich has been let go in the middle of the year. The Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after Week 9 last year. He was 40-33-1 as the Colts head coach.

Reich came in as the Panthers head coach with the team having its sights set on Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The team traded up to get the pick from the Chicago Bears and then selected the Alabama standout.

Young and the offense has struggled this season. Carolina is 29th in points scored and 30th in yards gained. Young has 1,877 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Reich is the second coach to get fired in the middle of this season. The Las Vegas Raiders let Josh McDaniels go earlier in the year.

Last year, the Panthers fired Matt Rhule after five games. Steve Wilks replaced him and went 6-6 down the stretch.