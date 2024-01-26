Panthers hire Dave Canales as head coach

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Carolina Panthers have found their new head coach in Dave Canales.

Canales and the Panthers finalized a deal for Canales to become the franchise’s seventh head coach in its history and its third head coach in three years. The Panthers made it official later Thursday.

He will replace Frank Reich, who was let go in the middle of the season after less than a year at the helm.

“Dave’s background is rooted in success,” Panthers team owner David Tepper said. “He has an innovative mindset and positive energy that connects well with players and staff. We are impressed with his ability to bring out the best in players.”

Canales has been in the NFL since 2010, all with the Seattle Seahawks until he became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator before the start of the 2023 season.

In Seattle, he was an offensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. He then helped the Buccaneers go from the 25th-scoring offense in the league to the 20th as the team won the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

Canales will now be in charge of trying to get Bryce Young to develop into the franchise-altering quarterback he is expected to become. The Panthers’ offense has also been in the bottom half of the league for the last three seasons.

As the Panthers went 2-15 last season, the offense was ranked 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained. Young had 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games.

Carolina will have an important offseason to try and focus on building for the future and surrounding their young quarterback with solid pieces.