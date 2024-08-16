Panthers, Jets get into scrap at joint training camp practice

Another day, another joint training camp fight in the NFL.

The New York Jets headed to Carolina to take the practice field with the Panthers, and as one would expect, things turned sour rather quickly.

Several players had to be separated from one another during practice, and one Jets player came in on the blindside.

Safety D.J. Reed picked up a football from several yards away from the melee, ran back over to it and then launched it as hard as he could at the back of Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

According to the New York Post, Marshall had caught a touchdown over Reed, and after Reed had fallen to the ground after the play, Marshall tossed it toward him.

The Jets were apparently not very pleased, which led to the skirmish.

The Post also reported that Gang Green defensive lineman Micheal Clemons was throwing punches in another altercation.

In comparison to other training camp fights this year, this one was rather calm. The New York Giants and Detroit Lions were both fined $200,000 this month for their fair share of incidents.

Their joint practices in New Jersey got so violent that the teams had no choice but to end their practices early. They then faced each other for each of their preseason openers.

In a scrap with his own teammates, DK Metcalf was seen swinging a helmet against his fellow Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets and Panthers face each other in a preseason game on Saturday night in Charlotte.

