Panthers owner David Tepper appears to throw drink at Jaguars fan from suite

If things weren’t going bad enough for the Carolina Panthers this season, owner David Tepper’s actions in Jacksonville on Sunday made things worse.

Tepper appeared to toss a drink from his suite at a Jacksonville fan, who was seemingly heckling him in the stands below, during the Panthers-Jaguars game.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows the scene where a fan is looking up into Tepper’s box. There is no audio to tell what’s being said, but Tepper clearly didn’t like it.

Tepper tossed his drink and threw his glass down before walking out of the frame as one Jaguars fan stepped up on his chair to yell something toward the box.

An NFL spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the league is aware of the video and has no further comment at this time.

The Panthers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Tepper’s Panthers were shut out by the Jaguars, 26-0, as Carolina’s record fell to 2-14 on the year.

They would now have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft – after the Arizona Cardinals’ shocking win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday – however, they traded up to grab quarterback Bryce Young in last year’s draft with the Chicago Bears, who own the pick.

Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager who also owns Charlotte FC in the MLS, bought the Panthers from Jerry Richardson in May 2018 for, at the time, the highest price in NFL history at $2.2 billion. Tepper was forced to sell his shares in the Pittsburgh Steelers to take over control of Carolina.

Since Tepper has taken over, the Panthers have not had the best of seasons, going a combined 31-67 since he took over in 2018.

Tepper has been through two head coaches in that span, including Frank Reich, who was fired mid-season in 2023. Matt Rhule was his first big hire in 2020 after moving on from Ron Rivera midway through the 2019 campaign. But Rhule didn’t last and was fired before the 2022 season ended.

It’s been straight turmoil for the Panthers in Young’s first year as the team’s franchise quarterback, and Tepper’s frustrations may have simply boiled over in this exchange with a Jaguars fan that will certainly be a large storyline entering the new year.