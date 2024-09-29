Panthers owners donates $3 million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts; Bucs also give seven figures

Owners of two NFL franchises have combined to give $4 million to help with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

David and Nicole Tepper, the owners of the Carolina Panthers, announced a $3 million commitment to relief efforts in the Carolinas, and the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will gave $1 million.

“The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation, Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC stand alongside all those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene and the devastation it has wrought across the southeast and particularly in our backyard throughout the Carolinas,” David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement.

“This is our home, and we are committed to supporting relief efforts throughout the region by providing critical resources and aiding the efforts of our heroic first responders. The impact on our community has been severe, but Carolinians are resilient and courageous, and, together, we will rebuild and recover,” the Teppers continued.

The storm made landfall in the United States Thursday and affected the sports world. Two games between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were postponed to a doubleheader Monday that could decide both teams’ postseason fates.

The Denver Broncos, who were staying at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia due to back-to-back games on the east coast, practiced on indoor tennis courts.

Saturday’s Appalachian State-Liberty football game was also canceled, while the East Tennessee football team slept in buses since flooding halted its travel Friday night.

FOX Corporation on Friday launched a donation drive for the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Helene relief efforts and urged viewers to help people affected by the deadly storm, the company announced.

