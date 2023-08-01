Panthers rookie Bryce Young admits delivering DoorDash for extra cash during Alabama career

Before Bryce Young was the Carolina Panthers‘ first overall pick, or even a college football star for the Alabama Crimson Tide on his way to a Heisman Trophy, he was a DoorDash driver.

That’s right: The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner for the Crimson Tide was delivering food to people during his college career on the way to ultimately being selected first overall in this year’s NFL Draft by the Panthers as their next hopeful franchise quarterback.

Young explained how, before NIL, he was just trying to make some cash for himself while in Tuscaloosa.

“I did that for a while, I guess from when I got there and got my feel on the ground as far as – when I first got there I was really learning the playbook and everything,” he explained, via ESPN.

When Young arrived on campus, Mac Jones was the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide, so he didn’t have to worry too much about starting on Saturdays, though he did see time in seven contests.

As a key member of the Alabama football program, people in Tuscaloosa may have recognized Young while he was out delivering food. But he said, because of COVID-19 protocols, he was disguised a bit.

“Honestly, I would have a mask on and a hoodie and I would really only accept the drop-it-at-my-door orders. For the most part, I never really got recognized or anything.”

Young was at the end of the line in terms of high-profile college athletes needing to have jobs like DoorDash and others to make some extra cash while on campus. NIL deals have changed the game for college athletes, who can now profit of their name, image and likeness through brand deals and other endorsements.

A quarterback at Alabama now would be approached now by many different companies, and very likely wouldn’t need to be taking the time to get in their car or on their bike to deliver food.

Nonetheless, Young smiled and laughed about his past job, as he’s now focused on being the quarterback the Panthers drafted him to be.

Oh, and he signed a fully guaranteed $37.95 million contract, which includes a $24.6 million signing bonus as the first overall pick in the draft.