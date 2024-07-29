Paris Olympics broadcaster removed from coverage over remark about Australian women’s swim team

A European Olympics broadcaster’s comment about the Australian women’s swimming team on Saturday cost him his spot in Paris.

Bob Ballard, who was covering the Paris Summer Games for Eurosport, talked about what “women are like” in reference to the Australian team after they won the 4×100-meter freestyle.

“Well, the women are just finishing up. You know what women are like … hanging around, doing their makeup,” Ballard said, per the New York Post.

Lizzie Simmons, Ballard’s partner on the commentary team, called his remark “outrageous,” according to Deadline.

Eurosport removed Ballard from their Olympics coverage afterward.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the company said in a statement, perThe Independent. “To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Ballard didn’t immediately comment on the controversy.

He’s been a staple for Olympics coverage for several years and was a freelance broadcaster for BBC as well.

Australia’s relay team made up of Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan and Meg Harris won the gold medal in Saturday’s 4×100-meter relay, defeating the United States and China. The team set an Olympic record with a time of 3:28.92.

The United States’ team was made up of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske and Simone Manuel. China’s team was made up of Yang Junxuan, Cheng Yujie, Zhang Yufei and Wu Qingfeng.

