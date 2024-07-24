Paris Olympics men’s soccer play begins with chaotic Morocco win as fans storm and trash field

A chaotic scene broke out in one of the first Olympic men’s soccer matches at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, on Wednesday.

The opening Group B match between Morocco and Argentina came down to the wire. Argentina thought it had scored the game-tying goal in added time, which would have earned them a draw and points toward possibly entering the knockout stage.

However, angry Morocco fans crashed the field to protest the late goal. Objects were thrown onto the field, and security guards had to tackle the pitch invaders. Bottles and cups were strewn across the field by the end of the match.

Fans who packed the stadium thought Argentina’s Cristian Medina goal in the 16th minute of added time was the equalizer. It was thought the full-time whistle had blown and the match was over. Fans were told the match was suspended, and they had to leave the stadium.

About an hour later, organizers said the match wasn’t officially done just yet and VAR was reviewing whether the goal would stand. Players returned to the field to warm up for the final few minutes, and an official informed Argentina the goal call was reversed as Argentina was ruled offside.

The match restarted in a mostly empty stadium and lasted another three minutes before the final whistle was heard.

Morocco won the match 2-1.

Soufiane Rahimi scored twice for Morocco. Giuliano Simeone scored in the 68th minute for Argentina.

