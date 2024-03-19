Paris Olympics organizers to provide 300K condoms for athletes, encourage mingling

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Paris Olympics organizers decided to bring intimacy back to the Summer Games with the coronavirus pandemic apparently in the rearview mirror.

The Olympic Village is slated to welcome about 9,000 athletes for the event, which will be held from July 26 through Aug. 11. With that, organizers will provide about 300,000 condoms as athletes will be encouraged to interact with each other socially again after strict rules at the Tokyo Games, according to Sky News.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It is very important that the conviviality here is something big,” Olympic Village director Laurent Michaud told Sky News. “Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable.”

One thing off the menu in the village for the two weeks the Games are being held is champagne.

Laurent said champagne would obviously be available in Paris, but for Olympians living in the Village, the specialty will not be seen.

NOAH LYLES, WHO IS GOING FOR 4 OLYMPIC GOLDS, HAS ONE ‘DREAM GOAL’ FOR PARIS

“We will have more than 350 meters (382 yards) of buffet with the world food… and I’m sure that the athletes will be very happy to have some French specialties made over here,” he told Sky News.

“But the variety will first respond to the athletes’ needs for their nutrition and their performance.”

The Tokyo Games were moved from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic. Condoms were handed out to athletes but for awareness purposes only.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Athletes were warned against mingling with each other in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.