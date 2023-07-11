Pat Fitzgerald hires legal counsel after Northwestern dismissal

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald wrote he retained legal counsel after he was relived from his position on Monday night following a hazing scandal that has engulfed the program.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended for two weeks as Northwestern officials gathered more information about the alleged hazing that occurred. Investigators did not find “sufficient” evidence that the coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing, but there were “significant opportunities” to find out about it.

However, as more details surfaced about the alleged hazing that took place and racism allegations that surfaced earlier Monday, the university announced Fitzgerald’s dismissal.

Fitzgerald said university president Michael Schill did not notify him of his termination.

“Last Friday, Northwestern and I came to a mutual agreement regarding the appropriate resolution following the thorough investigation conducted by (attorney Maggie Hickey),” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “This agreement stipulated a two-week suspension. Therefore, I was surprised when I learned that the president of Northwestern unilaterally revoked our agreement without any prior notification and subsequently terminated my employment.

“Given this unexpected turn of events, I have entrusted my agent, Bryan Harlan, and legal counsel Dan Webb from Winston & Strawn LLP, to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.”

Schill wrote a letter to the university community explaining the decision. He went as far to say that Fitzgerald had the “opportunity to learn what was happening.”

“There is no doubt that Coach Fitzgerald has had a tremendous impact on our institution, well beyond the football field. For nearly thirty years, he has given himself to Northwestern as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, and he has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of young men. His players have almost all graduated and represented the University with distinction,” the letter added.

“Over the last two days, I have received hundreds and hundreds of emails describing how he has transformed the lives of current and former student-athletes. However, as much as Coach Fitzgerald has meant to our institution and our student-athletes, we have an obligation – in fact a responsibility – to live by our values, even when it means making difficult and painful decisions such as this one. We must move forward,” Schill wrote.

“I recognize that my decision will not be universally applauded, and there will be those in our community who may vehemently disagree with it. Ultimately, I am charged with acting in the best interests of the entire University, and this decision is reflective of that. The damage done to our institution is significant, as is the harm to some of our students.”

No successor was immediately named.