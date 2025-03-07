Pat McAfee shares message wishing death on himself, infant daughter following Canada comments

After Pat McAfee called Canada a “terrible” country for booing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of a WWE event in Toronto, he got ugly messages in an Instagram direct message.

Elizabeth Irving performed the U.S. national anthem as a chorus of boos rained down at the Elimination Chamber. Irving also sings the national anthem ahead of Vancouver Canucks and Vancouver Whitecaps games.

McAfee loudly lambasted the Canadian fans, and the country as a whole, for the booing during the Peacock broadcast.

“It kind of sucks that it’s in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing,” McAfee shouted at the broadcast table. Boos had occurred in the country since the beginning of February in response to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and “51st state” cracks.

McAfee defended his comments earlier this week, and it came at a cost on social media.

McAfee wound up sharing Instagram direct messages he got that called him “f—ing pathetic,” a “p—-,” and wishing death upon himself and his daughter.

“i hope that little brat f—ing dies.” one message said.

“if you want to s— on free speech you better be ready to die,” another wrote.

“Good morning beautiful people… Standard Wednesday over here… just some random wishing death upon me & my daughter… Hope you all have a great day,” McAfee shared.

McAfee addressed some of the backlash he received earlier this week.

“I’m very proud and thankful that I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America… Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it…You booed our country and I said you’re terrible..” McAfee wrote in a post.

After Canada defeated USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X, “You can’t take our game – and you can’t take our country.”