Pat McAfee shows brutal aftermath of Gunther match at WWE Backlash

WWE star Gunther showed no mercy in his match against former NFL punter and current commentator Pat McAfee in their match at Backlash on Saturday night.

The competitors’ rivalry began when Gunther attacked play-by-play commentator Michael Cole on the “Monday Night Raw” after WrestleMania 41. McAfee stepped in and Gunther put him in a sleeper hold. The match was made weeks after their confrontation.

Gunther toyed with McAfee for most of the match, delivering chop and after chop to McAfee’s chest.

McAfee did turn the tables on Gunther, nearly picking up the pinfall victory on the Austrian behemoth. He hit a few big boots on Gunther but to no avail. Gunther continued to absorb each kick.

Cole pleaded with McAfee to give up. Gunther dragged Cole into the ring and pushed him around and out of the ring. He even tried to help McAfee get the advantage when he attempted to prevent Gunther from kicking out of a pin.

Gunther hit a lariat on McAfee and eventually put him to sleep in the middle of the ring.

McAfee showed off the aftermath in a post on X. A picture showed just how red his chest was.

“My chest… is ahhh… burning,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Gunther tipped his cap to McAfee after the match.

Gunther is looking to get back into contention for the World Heavyweight Championship after he lost it to Jey Uso at WrestleMania. Gunther had been on a warpath in the weeks after the upset loss.