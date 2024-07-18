Pat Williams, Orlando Magic co-founder and longtime NBA executive, dead at 84

Longtime NBA executive and co-founder of the Orlando Magic Pat Williams died Wednesday following complications from viral pneumonia, the team announced in a statement this week. He was 84.

The team released a statement sharing the news of Williams’ passing, adding that he had “died peacefully” and “surrounded by family.”

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins said in a joint statement. “His accomplishments will always be remembered.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve. Pat forever changed the sports landscape in Orlando. He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew – that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he will certainly be missed, but never forgotten.”

Born in Philadelphia and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, Williams became a household name in the NBA. His career spanned more than 50 years – the majority of which was spent with the franchise he helped establish.

In the late 1980s, Williams helped bring an NBA franchise to Orlando. He was general manager there until he was promoted to senior vice president in 1996.

JOE BRYANT, FATHER OF NBA GREAT KOBE BRYANT, DEAD AT 69

“There is no Orlando Magic without Pat Williams,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was held in such high regard in the basketball community and was a friend to me and so many generations of league executives. Pat was never at a loss for a kind and supportive word and always brought great enthusiasm, energy and optimism to everything he did throughout his more than 50 years in the NBA.”

But Williams’ first love was baseball. He played at Wake Forest before going on to play in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization in 1962, eventually becoming a front-office worker. He moved on to basketball in 1968, first joining the Philadelphia 76ers as the club’s business manager.

Williams also had stints as general manager of the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks and later returned to the 76ers, helping the franchise win a title in 1983.

“A native Philadelphian, Pat Williams spent a dozen years as the general manager of his hometown team, including presiding over the 1983 champion 76ers,” the team said in a statement on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A true NBA legend, Williams later helped found the Orlando Magic in the late 1980s. In all, he spent more than 50 years in and around our game. Our sincerest condolences go out to the Williams family and their friends.”

Williams’ impact reached beyond the NBA community. He wrote more than 100 books and ran 58 marathons, including the Boston Marathon 13 times. He was an avid fundraiser for cancer research, having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2011, and he also spent his time as a motivational speaker.

He is survived by his wife Ruth and 19 children, 14 of whom they adopted from foreign countries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.