Patrick and Brittany Mahomes celebrate as Taylor Swift regains ownership of her music

Taylor Swift is now the rightful owner of all of her music, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are loving it.

The pop icon bought her catalog of recordings, originally released through Big Machine Records, from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital, regaining control of her entire body of work.

Swift posted a letter to her website about the news and implored her 281 million Instagram followers to read it in a post captioned, “You belong with me,” a reference to one of her hit songs. The post was a photo of Swift with each of her first six albums.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared the post on her Instagram story.

“Just so amazing,” Mahomes wrote with teary eye and heart emojis.

Patrick reposted the news on X.

Brittany and Swift have formed a friendship in recent years since Swift began dating Patrick’s teammate, Travis Kelce, in 2023.

Throughout that season, the Chiefs’ WAGs were spotted in suites together at several Chiefs games, and it was not uncommon to see them hanging out outside of games with their significant others.

“I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now,” Swift addressed fans in the post. “The best things that have ever been mine … finally actually are.”

Swift had been rerecording and rereleasing her albums under the moniker “Taylor’s Version” in an attempt to regain control of her music.

She has also released new music, including last year’s “The Tortured Poets Department.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

