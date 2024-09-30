Patrick Mahomes accidentally levels Rashee Rice after interception; Chiefs wide receiver out for game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was carted off the field with a leg injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and Patrick Mahomes appeared to deliver the blow.

Mahomes threw an interception to Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton. As the cornerback returned the ball down the field, the ball was stripped from him and later ruled out of bounds. However, on the play, Mahomes leaned with his shoulder toward Fulton’s lower half. Mahomes completely missed Fulton and instead hit Rice’s right knee.

Rice gingerly walked to the bench, but he barely moved from there. A cart came out to the sideline and Rice was helped to the back of it and laid down as he was taken off the field.

The team said Rice was questionable to return but was later downgraded to out.

Two turnovers quickly plagued the Chiefs.

A Carson Steele fumble led to a Justin Herbert touchdown drive, which ended with a touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey. Then, after the interception, the Chargers kicked a field goal. They were up 10-0 with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter.

But losing Rice would be a tremendous blow to the offense. He was by far the most targeted receiver on the Chiefs’ offense. With Travis Kelce off to a slow start, the Chiefs will need to have a next-man-up mentality to try to come back against the Chargers.

Rice had 24 catches on 29 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns coming into the Week 4 game.

