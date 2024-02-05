Patrick Mahomes’ father arrested on DWI charge in Texas

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was arrested in Texas on Saturday night and charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time or more, online records showed.

Mahomes was booked into the Smith County Jail in Tyler.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated for the second time in 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail. He was charged with possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle in 2014 but later just paid a fine.

The arrest came just over a week before his son, Patrick, gets set to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots of the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Pat Mahomes Sr. has been on the playoff trail with the rest of the Chiefs fans. He was seen celebrating on the field with the rest of the team after Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28.

The Chiefs and 49ers meet on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

