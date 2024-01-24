Patrick Mahomes’ fiery message after win over Bills: ‘They got what they asked for’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered an epic pep talk to his teammates after the team defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC championship game Sunday.

Mahomes, surrounded by Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and others, agreed with coach Andy Reid that their job isn’t done just yet. They have the Baltimore Ravens up next.

“Hey, they asked for it, and they got what they asked for,” Mahomes said. “But he (Andy Reid) said it. This s— ain’t done. We come back next week ready to f—ing go.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce added, “In case you didn’t know, we got another one next week.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

Reid said it’s not time for dancing just yet. They still have to get through the Ravens and then go win the Super Bowl for any celebrations to happen. The Ravens are going to be the Chiefs’ toughest matchup yet.

Kansas City will have to do it on the road. The Ravens are hosting a conference championship for the first time in their history at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday night.

CHARGERS’ PURSUIT OF JIM HARBAUGH ADVANCING TO FINAL STAGES: REPORT

Mahomes knows he has his work cut out for him. Baltimore boasts one of the toughest defenses in the NFL and likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on offense.

“There’s no weakness there,” the star quarterback said. “It’s going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams. They do it all. It’s always a great challenge, and that stadium’s going to be rocking. So, we’re excited for the challenge.”

On Monday, Mahomes added that he praised the Chiefs’ defense for coming up clutch against the Bills.

“For three quarters offensively, we were moving the ball up and down the field, but we got shut down in the fourth quarter,” he said. “I went over to the defense and told them: ‘Y’all shut it down, and we’ll win this football game. We’ll get to the AFC championship game.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’ll be a team effort once again to overcome the Ravens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.