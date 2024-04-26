Patrick Mahomes give 2-emoji reaction to Chiefs trading up for record-breaking receiver

The defending Super Bowl champions just got even more dangerous.

The Kansas City Chiefs, less than three months after winning their second-straight Super Bowl, traded up on Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft to fill a huge team need.

Despite the Chiefs getting hot at the right time, Kansas City struggled to find many threats in the passing game, as they did not have anyone go for 1,000 receiving yards (Travis Kelce had 984 while missing two games).

Upcoming sophomore Rashee Rice burst onto the scene later in the season, but outside of that, trust was scarce in the pass-catching department.

Well, the Chiefs now have the fastest guy in the NFL on their team after drafting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy ran a 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest ever recorded.

So, how did Patrick Mahomes react? With just a couple emojis:.

In his third and final season at Texas, Worthy posted career highs with 75 receptions for 1,014 yards. In his career, he had 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Mahomes said his first 40-time of 4.25 at the combine was “crazzyyyy,” so one could imagine his thoughts about the record-breaker.

Worthy’s bugaboos have been his small frame (he is only 160 pounds) and his drop issues, but game-breaking speed like his could outweigh those negatives.

His Longhorns won the Big 12, which earned them a trip to the College Football Playoff, but they lost to Washington, Ross’s alma mater, in the Sugar Bowl. The Huskies eventually lost to Michigan, where Worthy initially committed.

Worthy was named to the Big 12 first team last season, his second such nod. He also made the first team in 2021 and the second team in 2022.

