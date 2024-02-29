Patrick Mahomes has 1 request as NFL Scouting Combine coverage kicks off

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to start this week with the potential for young draft prospects to impress scouts and boost their standings as teams look to build for the future.

Patrick Mahomes, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, appears to be set to have a close eye on potential teammates during this year’s Combine. He just has one request for the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore,” he wrote on X on Wednesday.

The Scouting Combine coverage will sometimes compare 40-yard dash times to those of the greatest at their positions. Mahomes came into the NFL in 2017 out of Texas Tech. He ran 4.80 during his sprint. Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight was the quickest among quarterbacks with a 4.54. Joshua Dobbs was next with a 4.64, followed by Deshaun Watson (4.66) and Mitchell Trubisky (4.67).

CHIEFS OWNER RANKED WORST IN NFL, PLAYERS UNION SURVEY SHOWS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWLS

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to be more concerned with his arm talent than anything else.

Through seven seasons, he has 28,424 passing yards and 219 passing touchdowns – not to mention the three Super Bowl titles he’s won in that span.

As far as his legs go, Mahomes showed his quickness on the biggest stage earlier this month. His wheels were partly what kept the Chiefs alive against the San Francisco 49ers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Is there another Patrick Mahomes in this draft? Only time will tell.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.