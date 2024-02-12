Patrick Mahomes joins elite company after being named Super Bowl MVP for third time

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion…and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is now on the fast track to being in the GOAT conversation – as a matter of fact, he’s already in it.

Mahomes joined some elite company with his third MVP nod – he, Tom Brady (five) and Joe Montana (three) are the only players in NFL history to win the award at least three times in their careers.

In overtime, Mahomes tucked and ran on a 4th and 1 to keep the season alive. Several plays later on third down, he rushed for another 19 yards. He later found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown to win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes completed all eight of his passes in the overtime period.

Mahomes is now 17-14, including the playoffs, when facing a double-digit deficit, and he has faced such in each Super Bowl he has played in. He’s 3-1 in the big game, despite that.

So, never count him out. Why not? Well, Mahomes said why in the postgame celebration.

“Just know the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs.”

Mahomes is only 28 years old, and only he, Brady, and Troy Aikman have won three rings before turning 30.

Next year, he could become the first person to have four before turning the big 3-0.

