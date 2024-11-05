Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, endorses Trump at Chiefs game: ‘Let’s do it!’

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the eve of the presidential election in the United States, and Randi Mahomes, the mother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, let everyone know who she was voting for.

In an exclusive video to OutKick, Randi Mahomes, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat with a Chiefs sweatshirt gave a special message to everyone as her endorsement of Donald Trump was clear.

“Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” Randi Mahomes said.

Randi Mahomes appears to have the same view of who should be the next president as her daughter-in-law, as Brittany Mahomes began a social media frenzy after indicating her support of Trump on Aug. 13 after liking his Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.”

Then, after receiving backlash for it, Brittany Mahomes went to her Instagram Stories to apparently respond.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Brittany Mahomes also posted a cryptic message on social media.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” she wrote Aug. 26. “Read that again!”

Trump commented on Brittany Mahomes’ apparent support, saying that he believes her and Patrick made a “great couple.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Patrick Mahomes refused to endorse a candidate earlier this year.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” he told Time Magazine. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night in light of rumors that she would join Kamala Harris for one of her stops in Pennsylvania. Swift has publicly endorsed Harris, but unlike other A-list peers, it doesn’t appear she’ll be sighted with the vice president before the election.

Randi Mahomes being able to wear her MAGA hat into Arrowhead stadium is also very significant considering what has happened in recent weeks with the accessory.

For one, San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa crashed his quarterback Brock Purdy’s post-game interview after beating the Dallas Cowboys while wearing the same red MAGA hat. The NFL has yet to lay down any discipline for Bosa, though he is not expected to be suspended for doing so.

Also, a family at that same 49ers game went viral after video showed security at Levi’s Stadium not allowing one of them to wear his red MAGA hat. It was an argument that lasted well over a half hour before they were allowed into the stadium.

Finally, a fan at Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins contest on Sunday was asked to removed his shirt showing support for Trump.

“It’s an NFL policy he cannot wear his Trump shirt in the first row of a game,” a man in the video was heard saying to a security guard right below the fence separating the field from the seats.

The security guard replied saying, “It’s not a Trump shirt. It’s nothing political,” which upset fans after they heard the alleged rule.

Randi Mahomes is the ex wife of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. The quarterback’s father pleaded guilty to a DWI charge 3rd time or more back in August.

