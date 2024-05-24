Patrick Mahomes says he takes ‘some of the credit’ for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Travis Kelce seemed to take his shot with Taylor Swift over the summer when he made a bracelet for her while attending one of her Eras Tour shows.

Shortly after, the two began hanging out, and Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games.

The two hid their relationship at the time, but when Swift first got to a game, the two were officially dating.

One of Kelce’s teammates says the two wouldn’t be an item without him.

“I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Thursday’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker,” he added. “I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it, just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it. He’s a great dude, and I’m glad it’s all worked out for the best.”

That night, Kelce was initially snubbed by Swift.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce explained on the July 26 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, NFL legend Jason Kelce.

“So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Kelce explained the trend of wearing and exchanging friendship bracelets at Swift’s concerts and noted he had planned to give one with his phone number to the singer-songwriter.

Kelce’s public confession got Swift’s attention, and the two began dating, publicly debuting their new relationship at the Sept. 24 Chiefs game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time magazine.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Swift was on hand for 13 Chiefs games last season, including the entire postseason and the Super Bowl victory, when she flew to Las Vegas from Tokyo following a show. Swift was often seen sitting with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, and Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Kelce, in return, has attended plenty of Eras Tour shows around the globe.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

