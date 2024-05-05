Patrick Mahomes says Travis Kelce is ‘super intelligent’ despite party hard image: ‘He puts on this persona’

Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have won three Super Bowls during their time together.

Mahomes and Kelce also have a close friendship off the football field, and the star quarterback revealed that there is more to the Chiefs tight end than meets the eye. When he’s not catching passes from Mahomes, Kelce is often seen partying hard and is known to chug a beer can or two.

But according to Mahomes, Kelce’s partying image is merely a “persona.”

“He puts on this persona like, ‘I’m partying, I’m drinking [or] whatever’ but he’s really super intelligent,” Mahomes told Logan Paul during a recent episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast.

Mahomes said his friendship with Kelce helped them build chemistry on the gridiron.

“He gets on the football field and he gets open and I just know where he’s going to be [and] at the same time I think our friendship kind of built naturally,” Mahomes said.

The 28-year-old Chiefs quarterback is married to Brittany Mahomes and the couple share two children. Mahomes joked that he has put his partying days on the back burner and said he struggles to keep pace with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

“No, I cannot [keep up with the Kelce brothers]. I used to, I think, and then I had kids. You hear my voice now and I left early every night [when they were in Las Vegas for his charity golf tournament and gala].… You gotta pick and choose these days,” Mahomes explained.

The recently retired Jason Kelce is also a father. Mahomes noted that the former Philadelphia Eagles star likely faces similar challenges when it comes to balancing fatherhood and professional commitments.

“Jason has kids too, so he has to pick and choose, but when he chooses, he can go,” Mahomes said.

Travis will celebrate his 35th birthday a few weeks after the 2024 NFL season kicks off, but the Chiefs remain confident he will continue to play at a high level for the foreseeable future. He recently agreed to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Kelce has “shown no signs of slowing down.”

“We’ll certainly celebrate this with him, and hopefully we can ride this thing even longer,” Veach said shortly after the extension was announced.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down. Everyone notices the kind of postseason he had; he just found an extra gear. These special players are always able to find that extra gear and, again, if anybody can do it, Travis can.”

