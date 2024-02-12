Patrick Mahomes sets the record straight with Chiefs doubters after Super Bowl repeat

Throughout the regular season, people were wondering what the heck was wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs?

They won their division, but all numbers point to, for their standards, a rather subpar season.

Patrick Mahomes threw for the second-least amount of yards in a season – Travis Kelce failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time since 2015 – and receivers were dropping the ball left and right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, something clicked in the playoffs, and the Chiefs are celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five years, officially becoming a dynasty.

Kansas City hosted the Miami Dolphins in subzero temperatures in the wild card round, and won that game, 26-7, which wasn’t much of a surprise.

But in their next two games, they were road underdogs against the Buffalo Bills and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens. They won both of those games.

They were betting underdogs in the Super Bowl, as well, with lines closing at around 1.5 in favor of the San Francisco 49ers.

PATRICK MAHOMES JOINS ELITE COMPANY AFTER BEING NAMED SUPER BOWL MVP FOR THIRD TIME

But it was the Chiefs who prevailed in overtime.

The Chiefs, throughout the playoffs, have discussed their battles through adversity, given their regular season struggles.

With three straight wins as underdogs to win the Super Bowl once again, Mahomes kept it blunt in the postgame celebration.

“Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” he said. “Just know that.”

He’s got a fair point – Mahomes is now 17-14 when he faces a double-digit deficit, including in the playoffs. He has faced a 10-plus point deficit in all four Super Bowls he’s played in, and still has won three of them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mahomes joined elite company on Sunday, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players in NFL history to win at least three Super Bowl MVPs.

Oh, and he’s just 28 years old. There’s plenty more of this left, so get used to it.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.