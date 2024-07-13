Patrick Mahomes Sr. cited for driving with invalid license: report

Just five months after an arrest for driving while intoxicated, Patrick Mahomes Sr. reportedly got into more trouble with police late last month.

The former MLB pitcher and father of three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes was pulled over by police in Tyler, Texas, on the evening of June 29, according to TMZ, citing court documents.

The outlet says Mahomes was warned for disregarding traffic signs before police ticketed him for driving with an invalid license.

Pat Mahomes is scheduled to appear in court the last day of July for the incident.

It remains unclear whether his license had been suspended or revoked because of the most recent, or any other, DWI charge. He will face trial for the most recent DWI offense later this month.

The latest DWI came just a week before the 2024 Super Bowl. OutKick notes it was his sixth such offense.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty in a case and was ordered to spend 40 days in jail.

Mahomes pitched for the Twins, Mets, Red Sox, Pirates, Rangers and Cubs.

His son won his third Super Bowl a week after the father’s most recent arrest. It was the first time an NFL team went back-to-back since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004.

Mahomes Sr.’s other son, Jackson, faced felony charges late in 2023 after allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of an Overland Park restaurant. The owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, told The Kansas City Star that Jackson grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

