Patrick Mahomes surprises Chiefs offensive line with personalized golf carts for Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played the role of Santa Claus for his offensive line this holiday season.

Mahomes showed appreciation to the men who keep him protected in the pocket by giving them all golf carts for Christmas.

Mahomes surprised his O-line with the black and red carts that had included their names and jersey numbers.

The reaction was pure joy as you’d might expect from a great holiday surprise.

The Chiefs’ social media account caught the linemen driving off with the golf carts, laughing and smiling the whole time as Mahomes was there to take it all in.

Players were also posting on social media thanking Mahomes, including left tackle Donovan Smith, who captioned an Instagram story, “Appreciate you! King,” with multiple fire emojis. Center Creed Humphrey also posted his golf cart with three flexing arm emojis, which Mahomes reposted.

Mahomes has always been one to reward his offensive line. He got custom TaylorMade golf clubs, golf bags and golf balls for his line last season.

This offensive line has been great for Mahomes this season. He ranks 29th in the NFL in sacks taken with 21 in 14 games. Some of Mahomes’ scrambling magic figures into that.

But the Chiefs’ offensive line has been a priority for the front office.

The Chiefs are hoping Mahomes can stay upright in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders on their home turf. They took down the Raiders the last time they played, and, at 9-5, the Chiefs want to maintain their AFC West lead.