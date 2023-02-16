Patrick Mahomes’ teammate reveals Chiefs QB’s odd game-day superstition

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed great successes over the course of his six seasons in the NFL. The quarterback has won two Super Bowls and is a two-time league MVP.

Mahomes, likely many athletes, may attribute some of his success to a closely held superstition.

Veteran signal-caller Chad Henne, who announced his retirement after Super Bowl LVII, shed some light on a certain pair of underwear that has a unique meaning for Mahomes.

During a recent appearance on the “The Adam Schefter Podcast,” Henne said that Mahomes’ superstitions came about from his days as a baseball player. One of the more notable and peculiar parts of Mahomes’ routine is wearing the same pair of underwear during every game.

“He has to have a certain thing each and every day when he comes in,” Henne said. “He does his work. His notes are written out a certain way. Same pair of underwear on game day, which probably not a lot of people know. He’s been wearing it since I’ve been (on the team). … Sunday, it’s the same pair.”

Henne was with the Chiefs from 2018 through this past season. Mahomes was drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft.

During their five years together, Henne served as Mahomes’ backup and the pair likely were able to get to know each other well.

Henne did not give details on how often, if ever, Mahomes washes the undergarment. And it might be in the general public’s best interest to not know.

Whether the strange habit has any impact on the actual football, Mahomes has continued to step up in the biggest moments.

Mahomes helped lift the Chiefs to a 38-35 comeback win over the Eagles this past Sunday. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns on the night.

Kansas City has hosted the last five consecutive AFC championship games. Since Mahomes has been the starting quarterback, the Chiefs have appeared in three Super Bowls.