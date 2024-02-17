Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit wounded children from Super Bowl parade shooting in hospital

What was supposed to be a celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs turned into a life or death situation on Wednesday.

One person was killed, and 22 others were injured, in a shooting outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally ended.

The one dead, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was a DJ in the area who attended the event with her cousin Erika’s two daughters, who were also shot.

The girls, ages 10 and 8, are recovering in the hospital, and while there, they were paid a visit by none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Super Bowl LVIII MVP and his wife, Brittany, visited the girls in the hospital as they recover from gunshot wounds to their legs.

“On behalf of the Reyes Family, we are incredibly grateful for the love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Our family, along with the other families impacted by this senseless act, are still healing physically and emotionally,” a statement said.

“We’re happy to share that our daughters, ages 8 and 10, are making good progress in their recovery from their leg injuries. Both girls were shot in the legs, underwent surgery, and are currently in casts for several months. We will endure follow-up doctor’s visits for the next few years. They are receiving physical therapy to regain their strength and mobility. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

A GoFundMe has been organized for the family – Travis Kelce donated $100,000.

Roughly an hour after the shooting, Mahomes said he was “praying for Kansas City.“

“Shooting is never the answer,” Brittany wrote on her Instagram story. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Two minors have been charged with gun-related offenses in connection with the incident.

At least 11 children were wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover as of Wednesday night. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

