Patrick Mahomes wishes pregnant wife Brittany happy birthday after Trump support social media controversy

Patrick Mahomes didn’t let a week of backlash against his wife for expressing support for Donald Trump through an Instagram post stop him from celebrating her birthday with an Instagram post himself.

Mahomes posted a series of photos on Instagram Saturday of him and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, celebrating her 29th birthday. The slideshow included a group picture of them and their kids, 3-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Brittany is pregnant with their third child.

The other photos in the slideshow included one of the couple celebrating at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit studio earlier this year when Brittany was signed to be a model for the brand. In the final photo, Patrick showed his wife and his three Super Bowl rings in a photo of them kissing at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony in June.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Patrick did not post any photos of the birthday dinner that Brittany showed off on her own Instagram story Friday night. Brittany tagged her husband in one of the slides on her story, but he was not seen in the image. Patrick did however re-post the slide Brittany tagged him in.

The birthday posts come after a week of controversy surrounding the 29-year-old mother.

Brittany first indicated her support for Trump Aug. 13 when she liked Trump’s Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.”

The like ignited a firestorm of backlash against the wife of the superstar quarterback. Among the critics were fans of Taylor Swift, who dates Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Multiple fan pages dedicated to Swift posted the screenshots of the like on social media, condemning the quarterback’s wife.

KANSAS DEMOCRATS USE DNC TO CAMPAIGN FOR PATRICK MAHOMES’ CHIEFS RELOCATION, AMPLIFYING FEUD WITH MISSOURI

The model responded to the criticism on her Instagram story Aug. 23.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

She then posted another message in reference to the situation on Instagram Monday.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” she wrote Aug. 26. “Read that again!”

On Wednesday, she appeared to like two other comments, one that said “TRUMP-VANCE 2024” and another that said “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission.”

In a recent episode of the “WHOOP” podcast, Brittany said she’s leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

“Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff,” she said. “Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.”

She added that her husband helped her develop an attitude of “not giving a f—.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’” she said. “And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f— about what people have to say about me anymore.

“And I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?”

Patrick has never publicly expressed support for a political figure or affiliation. He told Time in April he would not speak about who he would vote for in the upcoming election.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Patrick said. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

However, he has donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets. The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

Brittany and Patrick were born in eastern Texas and grew up there. They started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, when Patrick was the school’s quarterback and Brittany played soccer. Whitehouse is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.