Patrick Queen stands ground saying he’ll play ‘villain’ role with Steelers after leaving Ravens

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Baltimore Ravens fans have been going at former linebacker Patrick Queen after his introductory comments as a new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, their AFC North rival.

Queen stood in front of Pittsburgh media on Friday where he said he can’t wait to embrace a “villain” role when it comes time to face the Ravens again, which the Steelers will do twice every season.

“It’s going to be weird, but I want to be that villain. I want to be that guy. I’m looking to do some stuff to them,” Queen said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ravens fans have not liked those words from Queen and have been coming at him even more since he left the Ravens via free agency to join their rival. It has been a theme this NFL offseason, where star players are joining teams they have been so used to despising each season.

But Queen is clearly sick of the comments being thrown his way after posting to X on Saturday night.

“Honestly bruh y’all can stfu now,” Queen tweeted. “It’s not even that deep for us players until game week and y’all can’t understand the fact it wasn’t up to me. I gave y’all everything I had now when it’s time for me to do what I need y’all hurt bout everything I say. Go touch some grass and fill the void in y’all life. To ones still showing love even with the switch this not to y’all.”

PATRICK QUEEN TO JOIN STEELERS, RAVENS AFC NORTH RIVAL, ON 3-YEAR DEAL: REPORT

When one account suggested Queen was already having trouble playing the villain role, he doubled down.

“I can and will,” he said. “I’m not withdrawing my statement thanks. Last time I’m saying something.”

Queen explained why he chose the Steelers, which included head coach Mike Tomlin’s presence.

“That man standing right there,” Queen said of Tomlin. “I think just the organization itself is known for winning, known for great defense. And they got a bunch of stars over here. So I just wanted to come be a part of that and come be that extra piece to try to win again.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker was the 28th overall pick out of LSU by the Ravens during the 2020 NFL Draft. And though he got off to a slow start in his career, especially with missed tackles, he’s fortified his skills the past two seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Queen had a career year in 2023, totaling 133 tackles and 3.5 sacks with one interception and six passes defended over 17 games on a Ravens defense that dominated teams. He had 117 tackles with five sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended the year prior.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.