Patrick Queen to join Steelers, Ravens AFC North rival, on 3-year deal: report

Patrick Queen is used to hunting Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, he’s reportedly going to be playing for them.

Queen, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, agreed to terms on a three-year, $41 million deal in free agency to join the Steelers, according to ESPN.

So, Queen will have to tackle some of his former teammates as these AFC North rivals clash twice a year.

Queen was near the top of the free agency pool this offseason, with many regarding him as the best inside linebacker to be available for every team. And it’s been a grind for him to get to that point despite being taken in the first round by the Ravens in 2020.

Though his tackle numbers were high in his first two seasons, he wasn’t the best in coverage, allowing five total touchdowns in that category combined. He was also missing tackles in the open field, which is frowned upon for a first-round linebacker.

But he got better in 2022, giving up no touchdowns and posting a career-low 83.1 quarterback rate against. Queen had 117 tackles, two interceptions and five sacks that season as well.

In 2023, Queen posted a career-high 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and six passes defended for a Ravens defense that dominated virtually everyone they played on the way to earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He made second-team All-Pro and earned his way to the Pro Bowl, his first of his career.

But the Ravens didn’t pick up Queen’s fifth-year option before the 2023 campaign started, which meant he was always destined for free agency.

The Steelers, having seen him on the opposite sideline for four years, clearly see a perfect fit for him on their menacing defense. Queen should slot right in next to Cole Holcomb, while T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith continue to wreak havoc at outside linebacker.

For the Ravens, Queen’s loss is big, but they have an immediate solution after drafting Trenton Simpson in the third round last season. Roquan Smith, who was brought in during the 2022 season, is also still under contract.

The theme of free agents joining their previous rivals continues here in day two of NFL free agency, as Saquon Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles and Aaron Jones chose the Minnesota Vikings, to name a few.

