Patrick Reed stuns himself in Masters final round with eagle on 17th hole

The roller coaster final round Rory McIlroy put together was the talk of the Masters, but Patrick Reed’s eagle on the 17th hole may have been the underrated moment in the waning hours.

Reed’s second shot bounced twice and slammed into the hole. The patrons at Augusta National cheered, but Reed stood there and was perplexed as he could not see where the ball landed.

“Did that go in?” he asked his caddie.

Once he learned the shot actually did go in, Reed was all smiles. He finished the fourth round with a 69 and was 9-under for the tournament. He finished in third place and got to watch McIlroy as he took on Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff to win the green jacket.

“Grateful for a strong finish—3rd place at The Masters 2025,” he wrote in a post on Instagram.

“To my family, friends, and patrons—thank you for always being in my corner. Thank you to Augusta National for the unwavering hospitality and for such an amazing week. I’m excited for what’s ahead this season!

“And huge congratulations to Rory McIlroy on an incredible win—an unforgettable performance at Augusta.”

The LIV Golf star has performed well at the Masters historically.

He won the green jacket in 2018 and has finished in the top 10 in four out of the last six Masters.

Reed’s finish means he will likely be at the PGA Championship – the next major on the schedule. His best finish in the major came in 2017, when he tied for second. He was tied for 53rd last year.

“To make that was really cool because you sit there and go, hey, mathematically I might have a chance,” Reed said via LIV Golf’s website. “Anytime you can make an eagle and have hardware around here is awesome. Just wish I could have got off to a little better start and had a chance because my putter was cold.”