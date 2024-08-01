Patrick Willis ready to leave it all out on stage at Hall of Fame induction: ‘Pretty much like gameday’

Patrick Willis, the legendary San Francisco 49ers linebacker, might not be trying to read a defense for gameday anymore, but he has been watching film recently.

He has been playing back his speech rehearsals for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction this Saturday in Canton, Ohio.

It is the most prestigious honor an NFL player can get, hearing that knock at the door and learning you have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where your bronze bust will live forever among the greatest to ever touch the gridiron.

Willis, with his seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro honors and 950 combined tackles over eight seasons, did what was needed to get voted in. However, when he was chasing greatness, Willis was not really thinking about the speech he needed to make on that great stage at Hall of Fame Stadium in front of thousands.

So, when Fox News Digital asked the Bruceton, Tennessee, product if he was feeling nervous heading into his induction, he could not help but laugh at first.

Then, he explained why his brain is thinking of this like it is gameday.

“I feel like no matter how much work you put in, how much preparation you have, it’s not over until it is done,” Willis explained. “That’s kinda my approach now, pretty much like gameday where you’re still looking over your notes, still going through and looking at some things.

“Until you get out there and the game is over, I still get a little bit nervous here and there.”

Like game week, Willis takes his notes, or in this case, gets his speech prepared.

“I’m still critiquing it here and there, but it is done,” Willis said of the speech. “It’s one of those things where I’m still practicing – I have a couple more sessions to go over it.”

No game week is sufficient without practice, and Willis said he has had a good amount of reps to get his speech down pat.

Willis’ family and everyone else in attendance will see and hear for the first time what all that preparation was for. It takes time to iron out all the thoughts going through your head over an illustrious career, both on and off the field.

Without revealing his gameplan, Willis gave a snippet of what he wants everyone to remember about himself and his career when they look at that bronze bust in the Hall.

“He stayed true to himself. He came in undeniably him,” Willis said after some thought. “I didn’t try to be anyone else. That’s why I had the tattoos on the inside of my biceps that says, ‘I’m Me.’ I got that after my second year because I felt it when I came in as a rookie, but then after my rookie year, it was so easy for people to say that he’s the next this – he can be this, he can be that. I just said, ‘You know what? I can only be the best me that I can be.’ That’s the person I’m going to satisfy the most when it’s all said and done.

“I would say to anyone just be true to yourself. Be true to yourself, be real to yourself because ultimately, it’s going to be you that you are looking at in the mirror that will have the ultimate decision, or ultimate say-so on your journey.

“Just make sure when you look in the mirror, you can be proud of the work that you have done.”

On Saturday, Willis will not be wearing his red and gold helmet and jersey. He traded that in for a crisp suit and tie.

However, the mindset remains the same – there is a job to be done, and maximum effort is needed to make sure he can look in that mirror and say it is complete.

And yes, he will be sure to have fun while he is performing, drinking in his once-in-a-lifetime moment.

