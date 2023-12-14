Patriots’ Bailey Zappe remarks on Taylor Swift as team readies to play Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots, and that comes with the possibility of Taylor Swift being in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

New England head coach Bill Belichick already brushed off a question about the possibility of Swift making the trip to Massachusetts for the game. Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, however, attempted to dance around the notion of adding bulletin board material for the Chiefs.

During his appearance on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego,” he was asked if he was a fan of Swift.

“No, ma’am,” Zappe said. “This is not a shot to Taylor Swift. I’m not like, not a fan. I just don’t listen to that music.”

The former Western Kentucky standout quarterback added, “I’m a country guy, so, I mean that’s probably why, since she transferred over to pop. I mean, I knew some of her old songs whenever she was in country, but I mean, I don’t dislike her.”

There are plenty of other things Zappe has to worry about than who will be in attendance in Foxborough this weekend.

The Patriots are coming off a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, but were eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend. It is the second consecutive year the team will miss the postseason — the first time that has happened since the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Zappe will also have a few more shots to prove why he should be the future at the quarterback position in New England. He has 539 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in six games this season.

