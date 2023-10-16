Patriots’ Bill Belichick throws tablet in disgust as team takes another loss

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick took his frustrations out on a tablet Sunday amid the team’s latest loss, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders, 21-17.

Belichick was seen on the sidelines slamming the device onto the field after the Patriots were penalized for another holding call on the drive after a crucial touchdown. The Patriots would be backed up and Mac Jones suffered a safety on the drive to essentially give Las Vegas the win.

Jones and the offense did not look great against the Raiders. Jones finished 24-for-33 with 200 passing yards and an interception. The Raiders sacked Jones three times. Kendrick Bourne was Jones’ go-to target. Bourne had 10 catches on 11 targets for 89 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott scored rushing touchdowns, but the defense was unable to get the stops it needed to win the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out with a back injury, forcing Brian Hoyer into the mix. Las Vegas was able to get two field goals and a safety in the second half to eke out the win.

Hoyer was 6-for-10 for 102 yards. Josh Jacobs had 77 yards on 25 carries.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers in the second quarter. Meyers finished with five catches for 61 yards. Michael Mayer led the way with five catches for 75 yards.

The win marked the Raiders’ 500th victory as a franchise. The Raiders moved to 3-3 on the season.

The Patriots fell to 1-5. The team was able to end a 10-quarter touchdown drought streak but have a long way to go before they can call themselves playoff contenders.